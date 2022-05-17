61 Cambage Street, Pindimar is on the market with Hawks Nest First National Real Estate

0 SHARES Share Tweet

61 Cambage St, Pindimar

Auction: 25 June – 12.30pm

A coastal lifestyle is all about relaxation, ease and making every day feel like a holiday.

That is exactly what you get with 61 Cambage Street in Pindimar.

Tastefully renovated, this home features spacious lounge and dining areas, modern kitchen and meal areas, opening onto the rear private deck which soaks up the northerly sun.

In the backyard there is a large double lock up garage, spacious undercover entertaining area with outdoor kitchenette and BBQ area, a ‘Man Cave/Sports Room’, and other rooms for extra storage.

There is nothing to do but move in and enjoy the lifestyle that Pindimar has to offer.

With only a short stroll to the water’s edge, white sandy beaches and the local boat ramp; this property is in the perfect location.

Auction is scheduled for Saturday, 25 June, 2022 at 12:30pm on site (unless sold prior).

Contact us today to arrange a private inspection.

Inspections are by appointment only.

Contact John Rumble on 0425 289 200.