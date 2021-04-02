62 Heritage Drive, Moonee Beach is on the market with Raine & Horne Coffs Harbour

0 SHARES Share Tweet

62 Heritage Drive, Moonee Beach

4 Beds, 2 Bath, 4 Car

Price: $1,050,000

Open: Saturday 3 April, 2021, 10.30 – 11.00am

HIGHLY regarded as the northern Beaches most desirable large lot estate, “Heritage Park” is a family friendly estate where the local kids can play happy and free, the neighbours all wave hello and the roo’s all seem to know what they are doing.

This beautiful big family home is well proportioned and offers a clever floor plan with large free flowing living areas.

To enjoy the privacy of this large one hectare block there is a fantastic covered patio that makes the ideal location to partake in the great Aussie tradition we call a “Barbie”. These living areas all enjoy a northerly aspect so you can experience the warmth of the winter sun.

Set high on a gently undulating well drained block with both open land and native bush to enjoy.

Plus, if you want it could easily accommodate a granny flat.

The fully fenced grounds are ideal for those with big dogs and little kids, while the bird fanciers will love the massive bird aviary, which could easily make a great chook shed or even a cat run.

The separate shed is a bonus and will easily house a large caravan and/or boat plus the hard stand in the front is the perfect spot to hose them down to keep the toys clean. This home has something for everybody to enjoy.

For further information contact James Brearley on 0414 897 040 or at Raine&Horne Coffs Harbour (02) 6652 1066