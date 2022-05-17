626 Markwell Rd, Bulahdelah is on the market with R & R Property

0 SHARES Share Tweet

626 Markwell Rd, Bulahdelah

Expressions of Interest: Closing 3/6/22

5 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Car

SET at the end of a tree-lined driveway sits a single level country-inspired home on an impressive 165 acres.

Complete with all features to warrant being labelled ‘an entertainer’s delight!’

But, what sets this rural property apart from others is its additional business opportunity.

The property previously operated a successful yabby farm with twelve established yabby dams and one silver perch dam, including a four bay garage with the necessary infrastructure of a purging room including shower and WC.

If recommissioned, commercial opportunities to supply bait, dam stock or eating grade yabbies are offered.

The 165 acres are partially cleared with access roads to the dams and approximately 420m of the Myall River running across the far end of the property.

Other external features are a full-length front verandah looking out onto the lawns, a single car carport, two-bay machinery shed, two large rainwater tanks and an envirocycle waste management system.

This property offers a slice of rural, peaceful lifestyle with the convenience of being located less than ten minutes from the Bulahdelah township including schools, shops, the Myall River and the M1 Motorway.

For more information or to book an inspection contact Rikki-Lee Day on 0427 658 146.