65 Bailey Avenue, Coffs Harbour is on the market with Unrealestate Coffs Coast

65 Bailey Avenue, Coffs Harbour

Auction: 17 September 2022

5 bedrooms/2+ bathrooms/4 car

Land Size: 1043sqm (approx.)

WELCOME to 65 Bailey Avenue, Coffs Harbour.

This architecturally designed home has stood the test of time in both design and construction and the fastidious owners have been happy here for over 40 years since it was built.

The home was superbly and lovingly designed to take in all aspects of this elevated position, nestled in a massive 1043sqm allotment with expansive views from both the north and south of the property.

The home has five bedrooms and boasts a very private outdoor entertaining area with a sparkling and inviting saltwater pool, truly an entertainers’ dream.

Although many aspects of the home are in original condition, the condition can only be described as remarkable.

From the timber feature wall with associated planter box at the formal entry, to the ornate cornices that are on display throughout the home, the retro vibe is never far away.

The large loungeroom, complete with its 70s style built in bar with orange benchtop and mirrors, continues the nostalgic feel.

The lounge room in turn opens to the large formal dining area illuminated by evocative orange pendant lights.

The kitchen, which is beside can only be described as huge, so large in fact that it even has its own dining booth, almost taking you back to a 70s milk bar, as well as cupboard and bench space galore.

A hall from the entry also takes you down to the bedroom area.

The expansive main bedroom features an ensuite as well as walk in robe.

If the walk-in wardrobe is not enough for you however, one wall of the bedroom has a further bank of wardrobe cupboards across its entirety.

There are a further three bedrooms off this hall, all with their own built-in robes as well.

These additional bedrooms are also serviced by a large bathroom, which although original presents like it has only been built in the last few years.

There is also a separate WC adding to the family friendliness of the property.

At the rear of the home is a large covered entertaining area which connects a roomy fifth bedroom/studio, completed with its own powder room/wc.

The perfect spot for the grandparents or teenagers retreat, or perhaps the opportunity to run your own business from home with access from a large breezeway.

Behind the large covered and tiled outdoor entertaining area is also a sparkling in-ground saltwater pool.

The pool area is so private from the outside world that you can forgo the cossies and go swimming in your birthday suit.

Such a large outdoor entertaining area and pool would normally mean that you forgo a backyard, but that couldn’t be further from the truth thanks to the 1043sqm block.

Vehicles haven’t been forgotten either with enough garaging space for four cars.

The thoughtful design of the garaging also allows for one side to be totally open and utilised as a breezeway to access the rear entertaining area and backyard.

Location wise the home is situated close to schools and many amenities and is indeed just on the fringe of the CBD, being in one of Coffs Harbour’s most popular older streets.

There are so many other features but come and look for yourself.

