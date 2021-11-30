67 Promontory Way, North Arm Cove is on the market with CENTURY 21 Coastal Properties

0 SHARES Share Tweet

67 Promontory Way, North Arm Cove

Auction Online

3 bedrooms / 2 bathrooms/ 2 garage, 1423 sqm

HERE is a chance to own your little piece of paradise; a home offering deep-water access to the Port Stephens harbour.

Overlooking the calm waters of Brackens Bay it feels like you are right over the water the moment you drive through the gates.

Soon after arriving you can be enjoying the calm waters of Brackens Bay, swimming, launching the boat, kayaking or dropping a line in for dinner.

Set in the coastal village of North Arm Cove, less than two hours from Sydney on the M1 (Wahroonga), and under an hour from Newcastle; this is the perfect escape from life in the city.

Located within a small private circuit in Promontory Way, the home has a gated frontage to access the property and it’s waterfront.

The home has recently been updated and freshly painted throughout, offering three bedrooms and open plan living.

The master bedroom enjoys spectacular views of the water, and features an en-suite and walk through robe.

There are two other bedrooms as well as the family bathroom which includes a bathtub.

The main living area captures the view of the sparkling blue waters of Brackens Bay and beyond, and also features a fireplace – perfect for the winter months.

There is a separate dining area that connects to the kitchen while there is an outdoor paradise room for summer-time dining, while also offering additional space for family entertaining; or drinks while watching the spectacular sunsets as the day draws to a close.

Screened with weatherproof blinds this room is wonderful year-round.

The property slopes toward the water – and has been terraced and landscaped to enhance the ability to utilise each section of this large allotment.

Level lawn areas make for great entertaining spaces.

A key value add is the boat access, with a concrete ramp extending from the roadway all the way down to the boat launching area.

Electricity is also available down at the waterside.

There is a double lock up garage and further parking for the friends & relatives; the yard is fenced with front security gates and an intercom with auto open/shut feature.

Other extras include a brand-new roof, auto garage door, aerated wastewater system, LED down-lights, and the interior has been freshly painted throughout.

This is an on-line auction which has now begun.

To bid you must register via Openn Negotiation and enter a bid after formally registering with ID.

The final bid stage is currently set for 17 December but if reserve is met the owner may decide to bring this forward – so property can sell at any time.

A list of recent sales is available to assist you in determining what bid you may pursue.

We will only accept bids that are in the best interest of the vendor.

Contact Ivy Stevenson, Director / LREA / Auctioneer, CENTURY 21 Coastal Properties on 0432705766.