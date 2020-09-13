69 Manning Avenue, Coffs Harbour is on the market with LJ Hooker Coffs Harbour

0 SHARES Share Tweet

69 Manning Avenue, Coffs Harbour

Price: Contact Agent

At last, a magnificent property with a view to live for, nestled in exclusive, sort after, Macauley Headland.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

A perfect location for sea changers coming to the Coffs Coast to enjoy the beaches, fishing, the harbour, cafes, restaurants, clubs and hinterland bush and national parks.

Feel right at home as you live and entertain with the uninterrupted panoramic views from Macaulay Headland to Park Beach, Mutton Bird Island, The Jetty, Beacon Hill sweeping to the Western Hinterland.

In summer catch the sea breezes on the wraparound deck for entertainment and relaxation.

Complete the scene with a combustion fire, perfect for cozy Coffs winter evenings.

Meticulous detail that has gone into the design of this unique dwelling designed with a balance of indoor-outdoor living.

The high-pitched ceiling is complemented by the exposed beams immersing you in an airy, light filled paradise with views that are among the most stunning on offer on the Coffs Coast from almost every room of the house.

Generous parking for multiple cars, a truck, a caravan, boat, or any variety of toys.

Conveniently located within easy reach of Plaza, Homebase, transport and the pristine sands of Diggers, Macaulay and Park Beach, minutes from schools, cafes, parks.

Call Geoff Allen on 0412 977 779 today to arrange your inspection of this truly unique property with exceptional views.