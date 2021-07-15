7 Kearn Close, Boambee East is on the market with Unrealestate Coffs Coast

0 SHARES Share Tweet

JUST Listed: $739,000

Open: Saturday 10.00 – 10.30am

THIS high set four-bedroom property is ideally located in a quiet cul de sac, close to the IGA Shopping Centre, public transport, local primary schools, high school and enjoys a stunning outlook with mountain views and privacy from the well-established gardens.

The property was built in 1995 by Hibbard Homes and features a classic layout with two generous living areas, including the tiled formal lounge/dining room at the front of the home which is light, bright and a great place to sit, relax and enjoy the magnificent mountain views.

The second living area is located off the spacious modern kitchen which the original and only owners renovated approximately two years ago to feature soft close drawers, an extra-large stone benchtop, electrical appliances and a substantial walk-in pantry.

All the bedrooms are carpeted with built in wardrobes and ceiling fans.

The king-sized main bedroom is positioned at the front of the property with its own ensuite which is ample in size.

Parking at the home is well taken care of with a double lock up garage that has internal access, a front parking pad for the caravan or boat, as well as drive through carport to the rear back yard that has a 3m x 3m shed, vegetable garden and insulated outdoor entertaining area.

Other features of the neat and tidy property are solar hot water, 1.6kw solar system with 7 panels, plenty of storage options, including a double door linen cupboard in the hallway, large utility cupboard in the front foyer and the three-way bathroom has its own linen cupboard.

The elevated level home set on a 1,037sqm block is ideal for families and downsizers, who don’t want to compromise on space and size.