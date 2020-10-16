7 Nineteenth Avenue, Sawtell is on the market with Sawtell Real Estate

0 SHARES Share Tweet

7 Nineteenth Avenue, Sawtell

5 bed, 2 bath, 1 car garage

Land size: 705m2

EASY walking distance to Murrays Beach and The Hilltop Store Café.

Set in a quiet neighbourhood and surrounded by quality homes, we are very excited to present you this character filled, five-bedroom family home that is walking distance to the beach, schools, parks, and Sawtell Village.

The home has a classic living configuration with four bedrooms upstairs serviced by a main bathroom, with kitchen and living spaces downstairs.

Sporting Gable roof design and dormer windows in the bedrooms, it offers unique architecture for the area.

Upstairs, three spacious bedrooms feature plenty of BIR space and each have natural light from the dormer style window design, there is another smaller fourth bedroom that could double as a study or break out area.

The main upstairs bathroom is exceptionally spacious but will require some love, a great opportunity for you to begin adding your own personal touch to the home.

Downstairs hosts a good size living room which overlooks the front yard, separate dining area and a large kitchen area with a powder room off to the side.

In 2010 the owners extended the rear of the home, adding a secondary living area as well as an entire self-contained area that features a large downstairs bedroom with BIR, good sized bathroom/laundry and a combined kitchenette/break out area overlooking the rear yard.

Murrays beach (also an on-lead dog beach) is only 280m from your front door and the Village is a very walkable 9-minute stroll.

Contact Matt France from Sawtell Real Estate Co. on 0411 675 860.