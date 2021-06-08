70 Cove Boulevard, North Arm Cove is on the market with Century 21 Coastal Properties

0 SHARES Share Tweet

70 Cove Boulevard, North Arm Cove

OFFERED for sale this unique home is set on the highly sought-after waterfront of North Arm Cove.

If you want a waterfront home that has been cleverly designed to ensure maximum connection with where you live this is it.

Set on a large block of approximately 1620 sqm the house is solid brick with colourbond roofing and is immaculately presented.

The aspect to the water is easterly meaning the waters are very protected and provide one of the safest mooring grounds in Port Stephens.

Enter the home into a spacious living area with large windows and plenty of light.

The two bedrooms in this wing are large enough for queen beds and offer built-in wardrobes.

There is a large family bathroom complete with a spa bath and separate shower stall.

The spacious master suite enjoys water views and features a large walk-in-robe as well as an elegant en-suite bathroom.

Wander through and you will find yourself in the impressive main living and dining areas featuring soaring cathedral ceilings, floor to ceiling windows with transoms framing the amazing water vista that immediately captures your eye.

This is an open plan space with views from all areas; while the kitchen is located discreetly at the back and features Tasmanian Oak cabinetry, a breakfast bar, and plenty of bench and storage space.

The cook can enjoy the views and interact with guests while preparing the meals.

This home has been designed to maximise indoor and outdoor living.

Sliding doors open out from the main living spaces to a huge gabled pergola & entertaining deck where most will look to spend a majority of their time.

Perfect for dining, entertaining, or just relaxing with a glass of wine and taking in the views; the deck is set up with an outdoor stainless steel kitchen that has a wine fridge, a BBQ, a sink/wet area plus storage; all this completely waterproof and safe from the elements.

There is an automatic louvered vergola roof to control sunlight or keep out the rain when needed.

An outdoor ceiling fan circulates the air and there is even an outdoor TV to enjoy whatever sport or event is taking place.

The views are magnificent – watch sail boats and other watercraft go back and forth, or the kids swimming in the pristine waters, or their attempts to catch dinner from your waterfront backyard.

On the lower level is a fully self-contained granny flat with kitchenette and bathroom.

Air conditioned it’s the perfect space for family and friends or as an Airbnb.

“The Boatshed” offers storage for all the toys, and there is even an electric winch.

Complete with a slip to the water – launch the boat and enjoy sailing in Port Stephens.

An outdoor powder room and an undercover area offer more options for entertaining.

Wander to the waterfront and enjoy all that living on the east coast of Australia affords you. There is a concrete boat slip, as well as a small, shared jetty that can be extended (Subject to Lands Approval), while the sea walls have been recently rebuilt/retained.

The substantial grounds, gardens & lawn are low maintenance.

The home is set well off the road for privacy, and parking is generous with a double garage, a double carport, plus a caravan carport.

Extras include: ducted & split system air conditioning, enviro-cycle septic, 6kw solar array, Solar HWS – 400 litres with off peak back up, 2 x solar power whirly gigs in the roof, slow combustion fireplace in the living area, a combination of carpet and tiling, huge amount of storage, a BOSE sound system both inside and out, ceiling fans throughout and contemporary light fittings/pendants & roller blinds.

The home offers plenty of storage both inside and underneath.

This is a unique home with attention to detail, well thought and takes full advantage of its position. It allows for flexibility with a separate granny flat for visitors or additional income.

Contact us for a private inspection.

Bryan Stevenson 0419 384 569.

Ivy Stevenson 0432 705 766.