$7000 raised at elegant degustation at River View Island

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KYAH Lulham.

If you’re unfamiliar with the name, I suggest you remember it.

Kyah, a local lad is the young, up and coming chef who presented a pop-up degustation dinner last Tuesday 23 of November to a crowd of lucky guests at River View Island, Tewinga.

Kyah started his career at the V-Wall tavern, then ventured down to Sydney in 2019 to start his second year apprenticeship at the two hatted Icebergs at Bondi Beach.

A year later, in November 2020, Kyah moved to Byron Bay to continue his apprenticeship at Three Blue Ducks Restaurant at The Farm.

The eight course degustation dinner he presented at River View Island showcased his skill as a chef, while also supporting a great cause, with all $7000 in proceeds going to the Top Blokes Foundation.

Each course was his own take on dishes he has encountered throughout his career and local produce and native ingredients were used throughout the courses.

As each dish was presented, Kyah would take to the stage and provide a description of the dish and where the produce and ingredients were sourced. This wasn’t just a standard wine and dine evening, it was a journey with food, one that many of the guests in attendance would have never experienced before. The dishes were presented with such delicate sophistication and left the taste buds tingling with anticipation for what was next.

It was a truly unique experience, one that Kyah should be immensely proud of and it will be great to see how far this young chef will go in the future.

When asked how he thought the night progressed, River View Island owner Jimmy Angel said he was “very impressed with the quality of premium food that was presented” and that he was “excited to host a top end charity function that raised $7000 to a great cause”.

He also said that he hopes the success of the pop up restaurant would lead to similar events in the future.

By Jacob NEWBURY