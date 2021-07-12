74 Moira Parade, Hawks Nest is on the market with Hawks Nest First National Real Estate

0 SHARES Share Tweet

74 Moira Parade, Hawks Nest

Sale By On-Line Auction

The Open Negotiation has started (auction held online with flexible terms for qualified buyers).

The property can sell at any time.

Contact John Rumble immediately to become qualified and avoid missing out.

Being sold with the perfect tenant in place, this four bedroom, three bathroom brick beauty is perfect for the investor.

Positioned in a quiet, leafy, tightly held area, properties like this don’t come up very often.

With enormous potential to renovate, this property has many features including: 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2 x garage spaces – plenty of room for the boat, jet-ski, kayaks – all the toys!

500m to the nearest boat ramp, corner block position, spacious lounge area, formal dining room.

Conveniently located within walking distance to local shops, restaurants and amenities and only minutes via the walking track across the road to the iconic Jimmy’s Beach, this property has to be on your ‘to see’ list.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity.

Contact us today for further information.

Inspections for this property are via the scheduled open home times advertised.

John Rumble (0425 289 200).