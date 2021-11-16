77 Cowper Street, Stroud is on the market with R and R Property Bulahdelah

0 SHARES Share Tweet

77 Cowper Street, Stroud

Price Guide: $690,000 – $760,000

ARE you looking to bring more balance to your work and homelife?

Well, this exciting commercial, business and residential opportunity on a total 297.129sqm combines owner-run or investment income with relaxed living in a thriving rural community. From the front, occupying a premium location in the heart of Stroud’s vibrant shopping and commercial strip, this exceptional building with high pedestrian and traffic exposure, boasts two beautifully finished retail/commercial units. The largest currently hosts the very successful Stroud Coin Laundry over. Full financials are available. A second adjoining retail/commercial space over 34sqm with two rooms, one with cabinetry and sink, plantation shutters, freshly painted interior, polished floorboards throughout is ideal for an owner-run business or ready to let and start earning a regular, passive investment income.

Separately sited behind the shopfronts, with driveway off Church Lane, is a beautifully renovated 2 bedroom rendered brick and tile residence; the perfect place to call home.

Historic Stroud has become one of the region’s highly sought-after weekend or permanent locations with exceptional capital growth across commercial and residential sectors. Consequently, the opportunity to secure your financial future in this picturesque village will hold enormous appeal to those seeking to maximise their earning potential while enjoying the relaxed rural lifestyle Stroud is renowned for.

Contact Denise Haynes at R and R Property for more information – 0414 725 482.