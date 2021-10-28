$8.4m tender for final stage of Airport Enterprise Park development awarded

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE tender for the final stage of the Coffs Harbour Airport Enterprise Park subdivision development has been awarded to Mid North Coast Contractors for $8.4m by Coffs Harbour City Council.

At the completion of this stage, Work Portion C, 70 additional lots will have been created in the airport precinct, bringing the total number of fully serviced lots to 90 in the entire development.



Work Portion C consists of 34 lots and associated infrastructure, including earthworks, roads, drainage, water, sewer, power, telecommunications and landscaping.

An open tender was called via Tenderlink for the project on 6 August 2021, with a closing date of 9 September 2021, with tenders received from five contractors including Mid North Coast Contractors Pty Ltd, Burnett Civil Pty Ltd, Bob Chambers Pty Ltd, JNC Group Australia Pty Ltd, and See Civil Pty Ltd.

Council has received grant funding for the project from both the Federal and State Governments, with the requirement that the entire project is to be completed by the end of April 2022.

Commitments regarding the completion of the project have also been made to the new airport lessee.

The aim of the project is to provide much needed commercial and industrial zoned land to attract business to the area and provide local employment.

“The further development of the Airport Enterprise Park provides local business participation, resulting in permanent and casual employment for Coffs Harbour residents,” Council documents stated.

Being Council owned, the Airport Enterprise Park will become a community asset, delivering funds back into the region.

The new contractor is to be appointed and works to commence as soon as possible due to the tight delivery program for the project.

Council resolved to accept the tender at a Council meeting on 14 October for the construction of Airport Enterprise Park – Work Portion C by Mid North Coast Contractors Pty Ltd for the price of $8,466,559.67.

By Emma DARBIN