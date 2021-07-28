8 Rippon Close, Coffs Harbour is on the market with Unrealestate Coffs Coast

0 SHARES Share Tweet

New Listing

8 Rippon Close, Coffs Harbour

Price: $599,000 – $615,000

THIS low maintenance property is perfect for those wanting to downsize, first home buyers or investors and is privately tucked away at the end of a quiet cul de sac.

It is also ideally located close to Polwarth Drive football oval, West Coffs Reserve District Park with playground, BBQ area and dog park, Baringa Hospital and is a short drive to Coffs CBD, and Park Beach Plaza.

Positioned on a battle axe block the home features three carpeted bedrooms, two with built in wardrobes, including the main bedroom which also has an additional storage cupboard and direct access to the three-way bathroom.

There is the bonus of a second toilet located in the laundry which is at the rear of the single lock up garage that has internal access.

The kitchen with electric oven and cooktop, extra-large double door pantry, and breakfast bar is at the rear of the property, adjacent to the dining room with sliding door that leads to the private covered outdoor entertaining area which overlooks the fully fenced backyard.

Tiered garden beds add a touch of colour to the low maintenance yard with pebble ground cover, lawn, and clothesline.

The tiled loungeroom is light, spacious and enjoys the treed outlook, as does the fully fenced front yard which is a great spot to sit and enjoy the sunshine and views to the mountains.

Call for an inspection.

Kim McGinty on 0432 953 796 or at kim@unre.com.au

Chris Hines on 0439 667 719 or at chris@unre.com.au.