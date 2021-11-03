8 Searle Close, Boambee East is on the market with Unrealestate Coffs Coast

0 SHARES Share Tweet

8 Searle Close, Boambee East

Open House: Saturday 6/11/21 from 10.45-11.15am

3+ beds/2 bath/2 car

Land Size: 708sqm

View online: unre.com.au/sea8

ENJOYING a beautiful bush outlook, this home located in a quiet cul de sac is sure to suit first home buyers, investors or families looking for some extra space.

Situated conveniently near local schools and shopping centres, this property has had some updates which the next owner will appreciate.

Including the galley style kitchen, now with a semi butlers pantry providing lots of extra cupboard space, there really is no reason that the kitchen can’t be fully stocked.

The kitchen is finished off with modern appliances such as an electric oven and cooktop, dishwasher and there is the breakfast bar overlooking the dining/living area at the rear of the home.

The living areas have new vinyl flooring offering style and practicality to the family home.

There is also a rumpus/fourth bedroom located off the living room which has access to the laundry with toilet, add a sliding door at the front and it could easily be turned into a home office or small studio.

All three carpeted bedrooms have built-in wardrobes and ceiling fans, two are positioned on either side of the main bathroom at the rear, while the master bedroom situated at the front has its own tastefully renovated ensuite.

Outdoor entertaining can be achieved in the partially enclosed alfresco area with wood fireplace and bar that overlooks the fully fenced rear yard with tiered gardens and a grassed area provides enough room for the kids play equipment.

For parking the owners have enclosed the double carport with custom doors ensuring the cars are safe during storm season as well as offering storage options for the home.

There is side access plus carport which is a big bonus for parking the trailer, boat or campervan or just wanting access to the rear yard.

This home is certainly worth considering and offers value for money in the current market.

The home features a 3.5kw Solar system, Fujitsu air con in loungeroom, LG air con in third bedroom, Sharp air con in main bedroom, ceiling Fans, Delonghi stovetop and oven, Westinghouse dishwasher and rangehood and NBN.

Contact Kim McGinty on 0432 953 796 or at [email protected].

Contact Chris Hines on 0439 667 719 or at [email protected].