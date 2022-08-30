8 Toormina Road, Toormina is on the market with Unrealestate Coffs Coast

8 Toormina Road, Toormina

Price: $749,000-$779,000

3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 3 car

Land Size: 784.1 sqm (Approx)

LOCATED in one of Toormina’s most convenient locations is 8 Toormina Road, Toormina.

This solid three-bedroom home is located on the corner block at the intersections of Toormina Road and Coorabin Crescent Toormina.

The home offers space for the whole family with a formal lounge room, large rumpus room at the rear of the home as well as a dining area off the kitchen.

The kitchen is modern with a double bowl sink and flick mixer tap, standalone cooker, and range hood, large pantry cupboards with built-in microwave space as well as overhead cupboards for extra storage.

The master bedroom boasts a private ensuite with shower, vanity, and WC as well as hanging space across one wall of the room.

The other two bedrooms are generously sized, as expected with homes of this era, and also have built-in wardrobes.

The main bathroom features a shower, bath, and modern vanity whilst the toilet is separate, a bonus for families.

The rumpus room at the rear of the home is indeed a bonus with over 20 square metres of space to convert it to whatever your family requires.

The ultra-handy location puts you within easy walking distance of both primary and secondary schools, shopping centres, doctors, chemists, public transport, and Hotel.

The spacious yard also has a large concrete pad where a previous shed used to be.

This pad could easily be utilised to create that ‘man shed’ you have always dreamed of.

View online at www.unre.com.au/too8

Contact Chris Hines on 0439 667 719 or at chris@unre.com.au

Contact Kim McGinty on 0432 953 796 or at kim@unre.com.au.