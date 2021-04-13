87 Promontory Way, North Arm Cove is on the market with CENTURY 21 Coastal Properties

0 SHARES Share Tweet

87 Promontory Way, North Arm Cove

2 bedroom + bonus rooms/2 bathrooms/ 2 garage

SET on Heros Bay this family home overlooks the azure waters of Port Stephens.

From your front yard you can swim, launch a kayak, fish or just enjoy entertaining at the waterfront.

The home is a brick and tile residence, with open plan living that takes in the views.

The soaring cathedral ceilings with roof windows allow an abundance of natural light & a fireplace adds to the ambience.

From this room you step to deck where you can enjoy a glass of wine watching the sunset over the west.

An extra large Tasmanian oak kitchen needs an update or facelift, but has a large footprint & plenty of storage and workspace.

The family area also enjoys the views and access to the back deck that runs across the width of the home.

Two bedrooms are on the entry level both with large built-in robes.

The Master bedroom that enjoys spectacular water views and direct access to the outdoor deck.

The main family bathroom offers a bath tub & separate shower and separate WC.

There is large laundry with access to the garden as well as a second bathroom on this level.

Downstairs there is a large bedroom/ pool room/ entertaining space – it can be what you want it to be.

It offers a wet area and tiled floors, from this room you step outside among the native gardens and lawns that lead you down the water’s edge and the beach itself.

This is an absolute waterfront/beachfront property.

There is plenty of storage inside; as well as under-house storage and a double garage that has internal access and space for a workshop area.

There is a combination ducted and split system air conditioning, enviro-cycle septic system and two water tanks.

The home needs work; however the opportunity exists to create your own waterfront dream home that will make you feel like you live on holiday every minute you are here.

Offers are invited – contact us now as there are few homes of this size and location available in this price range.

Bryan Stevenson 0419 384 569

Ivy Stevenson 0432 705 766.