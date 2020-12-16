89 Promontory Way North Arm Cove is on the market with Century 21 Coastal Properties

0 SHARES Share Tweet

89 Promontory Way North Arm Cove

2 bedroom/ 1 bathroom / 1 garage

Expressions of Interest

IMAGINE waking up to uninterrupted water views; then walking from your bed, over the lawn and onto the sandy beach for your early morning kick start to the day!

Swim in the pristine waters of Port Stephens from this small beach hideaway that very few know about.

Or maybe your preference is a stand up paddle; joining the turtles and other native wildlife as they also welcome in the new day.

This could be your new reality.

These properties rarely come onto the market so don’t waste time – organise a trip to inspect asap!

Here you will find a single level brick dwelling set just 40m (approx) back from the beach and adjacent reserve.

There are 2 good sized double bedrooms, a generous kitchen with pantry and a large open plan living & dining area.

The bedrooms and living area all open to the outdoor verandah with those brilliant views of the beach and water.

There is a large lock up garage with automatic door offering enough space for storage and workbench, and the on-site septic system is an enviro-cycle.

The house will need some updating and elbow grease – but this is an opportunity to snap up something not all real estate has – and that’s LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION.

Just 2 hours north of Sydney on the M1, or less than an hour out of Newcastle this will make an ideal weekender/holiday home; or that perfect ‘work-from-home’ where you can combine your office with resort style living whilst being within an easy drive of ‘Head Office’.

North Arm Cove is a small community on the shores of Port Stephens with less than 300 homes, natural bushland, wildlife & plenty of marine life.

Inspection by appointment only – contact Bryan Stevenson 0419 384 569 or Ivy Stevenson 0432 705 766.