8a Eleventh Avenue, Sawtell is on the market with Unrealestate Coffs Coast

0 SHARES Share Tweet

8a Eleventh Avenue, Sawtell

Price: $670,000

Open: Saturday 10.00-10.30am

THIS architecturally designed two-bedroom home is ideally located within easy walking distance to Sawtell Beach and main street with restaurants, cafes, shops and RSL Club.

Featuring high ceilings, the property is light filled throughout especially in the combined living, dining area with glass windows and sliding door leading to the covered outdoor paved entertaining area.

Which provides the perfect spot to entertain guests or just to sit and relax in privacy.

The centrally positioned kitchen is clean lined with electric oven, cooktop, dishwasher and has plenty of cupboard space, as well as built in glass display cabinets.

The spacious bedrooms are carpeted with built in wardrobes and the main with ceiling fan has direct access to the all in one bathroom. The home also has the bonus of a second toilet and solar power.

The low maintenance property is set on a 369sqm block with well-established trees and gardens providing plenty of privacy at the front of the home.

For parking there is a single lock up garage that has a large storage cupboard built in.

If you are looking for a level, low maintenance home that allows you to spend more time walking on Sawtell Beach, than this is the property for you.

The property features Solar Power, an Electric Hot water system, Daikin air con, Fans, an LG Dishwasher, a Simpson electric wall oven, a Chef electric cooktop and Skylights.

Contact Kim McGinty on 0432 953 795 or kim@unre.com.au or Chris Hines on 0439 667 719 or chris@unre.com.au.