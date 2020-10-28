9/33-35 Marine Drive, ‘The Moorings’, Tea Gardens is on the market with Hawks Nest First National Real Estate

0 SHARES Share Tweet

9/33-35 Marine Drive, ‘The Moorings’, Tea Gardens

Price: $820,000

OFFERING more than you could ask for, enjoy views of the beautiful Myall River in this modern three bedroom, two bathroom unit in the “The Moorings” complex.



Complete with three large bedrooms all with built-ins, the main with an ensuite and walk in robe, ducted air conditioning, ducted vacuuming system, secure foyer areas and underground parking, lift to all floors and three balconies, this property has it all.

The complex has a relaxing and inviting pool area for when you have had enough sand and salt water at either one of the two best beaches in NSW, Jimmy’s Beach or Bennetts Beach in Hawks Nest.

Located on the top floor and toward the rear of the complex, you can still enjoy the views but have privacy as well.

With only a short walk to the local cafes, restaurants, pubs and clubs this executive style property couldn’t be any more perfectly positioned.

Contact us today to arrange a private inspection. Inspections are by appointment only.

For further information contact John Rumble at Hawks Nest First National Real Estate on (02) 49970262.