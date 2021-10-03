$9.8m accommodation for Shoreline builders approved

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ACCOMMODATION to house construction workers of the landmark Shoreline building in Park Beach has been approved by Coffs Harbour City Council.

The $9.8m four-storey residential flat building will comprise 27 apartments and 33 ground floor car parking spaces and will be built directly across from the Shoreline development on a vacant block of land in Arthur Street, Coffs Harbour.



The lot is currently used for overflow parking from the nearby Park Beach Plaza shopping centre.

The development application was lodged with Council by Rowville Park Pty Ltd, a subsidiary of the Bachrach Naumburger Group, which operates Park Beach Plaza and the Shoreline complex.

The new Arthur Street Apartments will house workers constructing the Shoreline retirement village and aged care building at Park Beach, and any spare accommodation within the new complex may be offered to the general rental market.

“Key workers would be located walking distance to employment at Shoreline and to day to day needs,” development application documents stated.

The apartment building will feature a mix of one, two and three bedroom apartments which will be offered by way of professionally managed rental accommodation.

As part of the development, a 2.5 metre wide footpath will be constructed along Arthur Street which will connect with an existing footpath in San Francisco Avenue.

The new apartment complex is hoped to attract staff to Coffs Harbour and help alleviate the current housing crisis in the region.

The development includes a variation to Council development standards including a variation to front setback requirements and a variation to the density control.

The Shoreline retirement village and aged care building is expected to open from March 2022 and will include independent living apartments as well as a 120-bed residential aged care facility.

By Emma DARBIN