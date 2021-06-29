9 Mermaid Avenue, Hawks Nest is on the market with Hawks Nest First National Real Estate

0 SHARES Share Tweet

9 Mermaid Avenue, HAWKS NEST

On-Line Auction/Open Negotiation

THE Open Negotiation has started (auction held online with flexible terms for qualified buyers).

The property can sell at any time.

Contact John Rumble immediately to become qualified and avoid missing out.

Situated close to the Myall River end of Mermaid Avenue is this well maintained, 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom stunning home.

Upstairs features open plan living, three bedrooms and one bathroom, a full balcony along the front and a large entertaining deck at the rear.

Downstairs has an open plan laundry/rumpus room with an extra shower and toilet, downstairs bedroom and a large tandem drive through carport along with plenty of off-street parking.

Within walking distance to shops, beaches, the river, the golf course and Tea Gardens waterfront this property ticks all the boxes as a great holiday property or a permanent rental.

Don’t miss out on this great opportunity.

Inspections are by appointment and the scheduled open home times.

John Rumble (0425 289 200).