$9 Million announced to extend the Youth on Track Program

THE NSW Government has announced $9 million to extend the highly successful Youth Justice NSW early intervention program, Youth on Track.

This funding will allow extension of the program until December 2023, ensuring that young people continue to be supported.



Deputy Premier, Minister for Regional NSW and Minister for Police Paul Toole, said the Youth on Track program provides support for ten to seventeen-year-olds who are at risk of long-term involvement in the criminal justice system.

“This is about giving young people who’ve had a brush with the law the tools to stop them re-offending – and we know it works.

“Since its inception in 2013, the program has supported more than 350 young offenders each year to reduce their risk of reoffending and halved their contact with police,” Mr Toole said.

Member for Myall Lakes Stephen Bromhead said this program will help even more young people right across the state get their lives back on track.

“When a young person comes into contact with the criminal justice system it is imperative that we do everything we can to turn their life around,” Mr Bromhead said.

“By intervening early and providing young people with the support they need using a multi-agency approach, we can engage them in education, mental health services, family supports, and behaviour change that help to significantly reduce their risk of reoffending.”

Youth on Track assists youth through a targeted individualised intervention program which addresses the underlying causes of youth involvement in crime.

The program operates in the Myall Lakes as well as in the Hunter, Central West, Mid North Coast, New England, Blacktown, Riverina and Coffs Harbour areas.

Referrals to the program are made by police, schools and a range of family support services, health and justice services providers.

Minister for Families and Communities and Minister for Disability Services, Natasha Maclaren-Jones said the scheme has been extremely successful since its inception in 2013, supporting over 350 young offenders each year to reduce their risk of reoffending and reduce their contact with police by half.

“The key to this program’s success is that each young person is allocated a case manager and each case plan is targeted to the needs of each individual young person.

“This program really empowers young people to avoid re-offending, make positive decisions and take control of their lives,” Mrs Maclaren Jones said.

Case managers work closely with young people and their families, identifying triggers and supporting those with behavioural and mental health issues.

By Tara CAMPBELL