90 Tuckers Rock Road, Repton is on the market with Real Estate of Distinction Coffs Coast

90 Tuckers Rock Road, Repton

Price: $985,000

BECOME the owner of a totally bespoke residence handcrafted in stone, brick and local timbers.



Built with consideration of the local environment and utilising natural and recycled products wherever possible, this home is both romantic and practical.

Situated on a 6,000 m2 block in quiet Repton you are only twenty minutes to Coffs Harbour and fifteen minutes to the eclectic village of Bellingen.

The school bus collects at the gate and the beach is only a five minute drive down Tuckers Rock Road.

There are three bedrooms and one bathroom in the main building, with another bedroom and shower in the workshop studio building.

The kitchen and living room are open plan with a handcrafted fireplace opening onto a huge veranda with forest and ocean views.

The garage and carport are attached to the studio and separated from the main structure.

In addition, there is a separate two storey office/bedroom off the veranda that can be used as a home office, artist’s studio, teenagers retreat, or Airbnb STCA.

Well worth an inspection at any time that suits you to do so.

Please ring Peter on 0413 111 621 to set an appointment.