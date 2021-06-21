907 Richardson Road, Campvale is on the market with R and R Property

0 SHARES Share Tweet

907 Richardson Road, Campvale

6 Beds, 4 Baths, 10 Cars

Price: $2,500,000

HAVE you ever wanted to make a change for the whole family?

Why not take a look at this 16 acre free range egg farm complete with additional rental income and room for your horses or cattle!

The main residence is a 7-year old brick home featuring four generous bedrooms, main with WIR, ensuite and an additional tv room or child’s nursery.

The original home is currently being privately rented for $200 per week and is perfect for a manager’s residence or additional family members.

It was built approximately 1947 and has two bedrooms and one bathroom.

This free-range egg farm has a profitable future ahead.

In 2007 the farm successfully switched over from meat birds to eggs and has since been running at full capacity of 31,500 birds combined in the two sheds.

The sheds carry approximately 15,750 plus birds in each shed for a period of around 84 weeks each batch.

There are automatic fans, drip and grain feeders as well as two grain silos which automatically drop the feed in 5kg lots inside the sheds for distribution to the birds.

The egg sorting equipment is also automatic on a conveyor belt system where all the eggs get hand sorted through to the packer and manually packed and stored into a cool room ready for collection.

If you would like to know more about this property please contact Lisa Coburn 0499 172 753.