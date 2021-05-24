907 Richardson Road, Campvale is on the market with R and R Property Raymond Terrace

0 SHARES Share Tweet

907 Richardson Road, Campvale

6 Beds, 4 Baths, 10 Cars

Expressions of Interest

HAVE you ever wanted to make a change for the whole family?

Why not take a look at this 16 acre free range egg farm complete with additional rental income and room for your horses or cattle!

The main residence is a 7-year old brick home featuring 4 generous bedrooms, main with WIR, ensuite and an additional tv room or child’s nursery.

The original home is currently being privately rented for $200 per week and is perfect for a manager’s residence or additional family members.

It was built approximately 1947 and has 2 bedrooms and one bathroom.

The Business

With a new 10-year contract to the Egg Basket Sydney, this free-range egg farm has a profitable future ahead.

In 2007 the farm successfully switched over from meat birds to Eggs and has since been running at full capacity of 31,500 birds combined in the 2 sheds.

The sheds have a floor space of 400sqm and carry approximately 15,750 plus birds in each shed for a period of around 84 weeks each batch.

There are automatic fans, drip and grain feeders as well as 2 grain silos which automatically drop the feed in 5kg lots inside the sheds for distribution to the birds.

The egg sorting equipment is also automatic on a conveyor belt system where all the eggs get hand sorted through to the packer and manually packed and stored into a cool room ready for collection.

If you would like to know more about this property please contact Lisa Coburn 0499 172 753