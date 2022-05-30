967 Estuary Way, North Arm Cove is on the market with CENTURY 21 Coastal Properties

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Price: $ 475,000

967 Estuary Way, North Arm Cove

0 bedroom/0 bathroom/ 0 garage

836 sqm

IMAGINE being able to build your own home where apart from your neighbour there are no other homes allowed.

It’s like having your own private two home estate completely surrounded by nature, offering absolute privacy.

Then throw in the fact that less than 100m to the front or the rear will find you on the water enjoying a hidden sandy beach on the waters of Port Stephens.

Or walk 200m to Beauty Point; a natural boat ramp that only the locals know.

These lots sit in the middle of non urban land that cannot be built on; however under ‘Grandfather rights’ these lots are a pre-existing holding which means they hold the rare privilege of retaining their building entitlement.

Reduce your carbon footprint, solar power, water tanks – build your own getaway off grid.

The lots are cleared, a second storey would have water views – they are the perfect ‘lockdown’ retreat.

These two blocks are unique – only a few other allotments in this non urban section benefit from retaining their existing holding – so if you love privacy and water, these are well worth a look.

Contact Ivy Stevenson, CENTURY 21 Coastal Properties on 0432705766.