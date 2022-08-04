A boon for the outdoor entertainer

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ADDRESS: 209 Sawtell Road, Toormina

PROPERTY TYPE: House

PRICE: $749,000-$769,000

CONFIGURATION: 4 bedrooms, 1-plus bathrooms, 2 car

LAND AREA: 948sqm

THIS property with a practical layout is sure to surprise, consisting of four generous-sized bedrooms, modern, white kitchen, open plan living, dining area and an impressive outdoor entertaining zone, with bar, that can be enjoyed all year round.

The kitchen that was renovated a few years ago is in the centre of the home and consists of Asko gas cooktop, electric oven, Omega rangehood, breakfast bar, soft-close cupboards, and a beautiful stone bench top completes the look of the modern kitchen.

Lots of thought has gone into the wonderful outdoor entertaining area, which provides the perfect space to unwind or throw the largest of family gatherings with built-in bar, barbecue area with sink, storage/workshop room and there is also a toilet to service the area.

The outdoor blinds provide protection from the weather, and as they are clear you still enjoy the outlook of the fully-fenced rear yard with lawn and well-established gardens.

The four bedrooms all have built-in wardrobes, three of them are located at the end of the home adjacent to the main bathroom, and separate toilet.

The remaining bedroom is positioned off the loungeroom, ensuring privacy from the other bedrooms, which is perfect for when guests come to stay or for the home office.

For parking the double carport at the front easily fits two large cars, has power and a small mezzanine level.

There is also extra parking at the property, for the boat/trailer, as well as a third car.

Gates have been installed in the front yard providing easy access to the extra parking, as well as security to the property.

The property also boasts Fujitsu air conditioner, fans, gas bayonet, NBN, plantation shutters, security screens and windows.

This home is also ideally located to local shopping centres, such as Toormina Gardens, and Ritchies Boambee IGA shopping centre, as well as local schools, Toormina Medical Centre and it is a short drive to Sawtell beach.

It is well worth an inspection!

Located, about 1.2km to Toormina Gardens Shopping Centre; 1.3km to Ritchies IGA Shopping Centre; 1.6km to Toormina High School; 2.1km to Toormina Public School and 3.8km to Sawtell Beach.

For more information or to arrange an inspection phone Kim McGinty on 0432 953 796, or email [email protected], or phone Chris Hines on 0439 667 719 or email [email protected]