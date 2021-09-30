A bright future on the horizon for the Nambucca Strikers

0 SHARES Share Tweet

AS the football season came to an end for the Nambucca Strikers women’s team, coach Rhys Jones reflected on a bright year and a bright future as he summarised the season and paid tribute to the players.

Although the season ended on a high note, it almost didn’t take off due to a player shortage.

“2021 was a completely new start for women’s football at Nambucca Strikers, only two players returned from the previous season with a new coach.

“Recruitment was extremely difficult, with only three weeks before the season started we only had four players.

“From hard work, especially from our women’s coordinator Simone Jordan, we were able to field a team for the first game of the season, which really set the tone for the rest of the season.

“We came up against a Boambee side that had been together for several years, we lost 3-0, however what a great performance from a team which contained six players tasting their first experience of 11 a side football.

“Courage, commitment, and attitude were the key words that describe this team, all year the team never gave up, even when going down a goal they fought hard never dropping their heads and encouraging each other, as a result a great team spirit developed quickly.

“Opposition coaches would constantly comment on how hard we played and were always stunned when I told them of the age and experience of the team,” said Rhys.

The Nambucca Strikers saved their best performance for the toughest team in the competition in Coffs United, which they narrowly lost 1-0.

“Off the back of a 5-0 loss to Sawtell the team turned up and I have never seen more shocked opposition coaches or players, in a battle where Coffs United got home by the skin of their teeth 1-0.

“There were many great performances during the year, I felt our backs formed the strongest defence of the division, hard, tough and tireless best describes Kiarra and Kyesha Cohen, Liz Smith, Jenna Welsh, Tash Brittian, Zahara Kete and our first year Kick On Graduate Virginia Arkel,” said Rhys.

A trio of teenagers were in the team’s engine room with some playing juniors in the morning and seniors in the afternoon.

“The midfield was our engine room who competed for everything, they ran all day and fought hard, they were our babies of the team, Alex Habgood aged 16 would play juniors in the morning and then play afternoons in the

Opens.

“Lily Woodward, 16, and Toria Kete, 15, matured and took on greater responsibility as the season progressed.”

Rhys was full of praise for his players’ performances, both on and off the pitch.

“Simone Jordan’s hard work both on and off the field will always be remembered.

“Jenny Brabent’s persistence and calming influences (was key) especially with a humorous comment when things were hard.

“Our ‘Everready bunny’ Jemma Burtonwood, who would just flick the switch and she would run all day,” said Rhys.

The Nambucca Strikers goalkeeper also had a stellar year, saving an incredible six out of nine penalties she faced.

“The team didn’t enjoy the luck they deserved, the team gave away nine penalties during the season of which goalkeeper Rhiannon Cooke Jones saved six, which typified her performances during the year.

“Centre forwards Lauren Heath grew with confidence and experience throughout the year, Deslie Townley showed a big heart and big commitment and skipper and leader Kyesha Cohen led from the front and played everywhere and was a great support to her coach and team.

“Not to mention the hard luck story of Kaisa Waka who tore her calf muscle in her very first game but still supported the team.

“Special mention goes to our over 30s players Simone Jordan, Liz Smith, Tash Brittian, Jenny Brabant Deslie Townley, Jemma Burtonwood who made a commitment to be part of the opens team, however when times were hard and availability was an issue the players united, thank you very much to Danielle ‘muzz’ Gourlay, Carolyn Blackadder, Julie Ann Panitz, Sharna Halverson and Dianne Wilkinson and our Junior Jewel Nelson who made herself available.”

In his first year at the helm, coach Rhys Jones has laid foundations for a bright future and is already looking forward to next year.

“It’s a spirit like this that shapes a group, our future looks very bright with juniors coming through, the culture that has developed and we are looking forward to the future.

“Our team has already started to prepare for next year with something called kickabout so they can be ready for their coach in the preseason, roll on next year,” said Rhys.

Club President Jenna Welsh echoed Rhys’ sentiment and invited nominations to join the Club’s committee.

“This is a fantastic club to be part of, our AGM is on 26 October at 6:30pm at the Nambucca Heads Leagues and Sports Club.

“We would love to see new faces on our committee, nominations close 19 October, just send an email to the club mailbox [email protected] for a form,” said Jenna.

By David WIGLEY