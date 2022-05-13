A celebration of language and history at Buluunggal festival in Nambucca Heads

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE cloudy and threatening wet conditions on Saturday, 7 May 2022 did nothing to stop a large crowd from attending the Buluunggal Festival at the V-Wall, Nambucca Heads.

This was a festival to celebrate the arrival of the buluunggal (mullet) to the Nambucca River, and to unveil the new sculpture honouring the life and ongoing presence of Uncle Benjie Buchanan and Elders who fished alongside him on the Nambucca River.

Led by Uncle Bud Marshall the festival welcomed everyone who attended, and immersed them in the Gumbaynggirr language and demonstrated its revival.

Uncle Bud said he didn’t expect to see so many people at the Festival.

There was free delicious damper, fruit for the children, and hot beverages for those who needed to warm up.

Indigenous radio station One Mob Radio was in attendance, having yarns with Elders about their thoughts on the day and assisting with the Festival sound system.

Lockie Skinner, founder of One Mob Radio, said, “Today is really special.

“It is great to see people coming together again for the start of the buluunggal season.”

Nick Warfield, one of the sculpture artists, explained to the Festival attendees that the sculpture was made to “honour the life and legacy of Uncle Buchanan”.

He explained that next to the sculpture a stone was set, and that stone is there to encourage people to “stand on the stone and hold the spear, to help you feel connected to Country”.

Uncle Martin Ballangarry conducted a Smoking Ceremony and entertained the crowd with his humour and wisdom.

There was dancing, music and singing.

Cathy Yates had worked with children from Frank Partridge VC Public School, and they performed a dance, followed by drumming and a free buluunggal barbecue.

News Of The Area spoke to some attendees and they shared how a few days beforehand they had heard the ‘whoosh’ of the buluunggal as the mullet swam up the river near Stuart Island.

By Rachel MCGREGOR-ALLEN