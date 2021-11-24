A Comprehensive Guide to MidCoast Election Voting

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LOCAL Government Elections are just around the corner, with pre-poll starting this week.

From Monday 22 November, residents can vote at the following pre-poll locations to help avoid crowds on 4 December for election day.



Pre-Poll

All of the following locations will be open from 22 November – 3 December for pre-polling.

Manning Uniting Church- Fully wheelchair accessible.

Monday – Saturday: 9:00am – 5:00pm.

Mid Coast Council Gloucester Council Chamber – Assisted access, no designated disabled parking spot.

Monday – Saturday: 9:00am – 5:00pm.

Mid-Coast Returning Officer’s Office – Fully wheelchair accessible

Monday – Saturday: 9:00am – 5:00pm.

Tuncurry Memorial Hall – Assisted access, no designated parking, path of travel may require assistance.

Monday – Saturday: 9:00am – 5:00pm.

Tea Gardens District Office: 9:00am – 4:00pm.

Election Day

On election day (Saturday 4 December 2021) the closest polling places for News Of The Area readers will be open from 8:00am – 6:00pm and can be found below.

Booral Public School

Bulahdelah Central School – Assisted access, no designated accessible parking spot.

Hawks Nest Community Centre – Assisted access, no designated accessible parking spot, access ramp does not meet standards.

Karuah Public School – Assisted access, no designated accessible parking spot, access ramp does not meet standards.

North Arm Cove Community Centre – Assisted access, no designated accessible parking spot, access ramp does not meet standards, path of travel from car park may be difficult.

Stroud Public School

Stroud Road Public School

Tea Gardens Public School – Assisted access, no designated accessible parking spot, no accessible toilet.

Postal Vote

If your circumstances make it difficult for you to go to a voting centre, you may be eligible for a postal vote.

Applications can be made online or through post with further information at https://www.elections.nsw.gov.au/Voters/Other-voting-options/Postal-voting

Applications must be made and received by the NSW Electoral Commission by 5pm on 29 November.

By Tara CAMPBELL