A COVID experience from business owners and state jumpers that are now Nambucca Valley locals

MY husband and I are fully vaccinated against COVID 19, and for that we are thankful.

We were lucky enough to get in quickly when we knew that our GP would have Pfizer vaccinations available.

That means that in the early morning, my husband was waiting with a phone poised to book in at 6:30am.

And even then it was filling fast.

We feel for all those that want to get vaccinated and the doses are not there for you.

Yet.

But they are coming in, and then you too will be vaccinated.

There is something about knowing that you have had the ‘jab’ that makes everything more bearable.

We watch the numbers of partially and fully vaccinated carefully, cheering when the numbers go up.

Our extended families are almost ‘done’, phew, as they are in red coded zones in Greater Sydney.

Well done to everyone.

We are getting through this, and at the end it will be an experience to remember.

As a family we have been doubly hit.

We were living in Victoria in early-mid 2020 through lockdowns, and had to realign our cafe business when COVID restrictions hit down south so that we could still pay the bills.

Changing from a hip, happening vegan/veggie/omni cafe to a fruit and veg delivery service that offered take away coffees.

We were determined not to become demoralised.

At the time we were selling a house and a business, having already been in the process before COVID became a regular figure of speech.

We thought it would be over quickly.

That idea has been turned on its head.

Now we live on the beautiful, much warmer, mid-north coast.

We have our cafe, our house, and beaches (when you have lived without, that fills a big void).

Now COVID restrictions have hit our cafe again, and our children are home from school again.

We endured months of this in VIC, and it ended.

And this time, when it does, we will all emerge wiser from the experience as a community.

Happy, healthy and hopefully in line with the rest of Australia emerging to a COVID normal.

By Rachel MCGREGOR-ALLEN