A ‘craic’-ing St Patrick’s Day at the Coffs Hotel

IT WAS a ‘craic’-ing St Patrick;s Day for patrons at the Coffs Hotel last Thursday, who immersed themselves in everything green whilst downing pints of Guinness and Kilkenny, basking to Irish music.

Local band Unison smashed out Irish classics from U2, the Pogues and Van Morrison and then at dusk a jaw dropping 23-piece pipe and drum band paraded through the pub as punters clutched their phones to record the moment.



Celebrations went long into the evening as Rob Bradford opened up the karaoke with a rendition of the iconic ‘Danny Boy’, as the green army sang into the night.

Unison guitarist Marty Bouma said it was all about enjoying good craic.

“We had a ‘craic’-ing night, we played some traditional and contemporary Irish songs like ‘Danny Boy’, ‘Whiskey in the Jar’ and ‘Dirty Old Town’ by The Pogues.

“We also played songs by famous Irish acts including U2 and Van Morrison, mixed in with some of our originals and other well known covers.

“We had a great time playing and when the pipers came through the pub at dusk, the atmosphere was electric, it was real hairs on the back of your neck standing up kinda stuff, very moving.

“Of course there was a lot of green at the pubs, everyone wore green, whether it was green clothing, hats, ties and there were even some in costumes like green dragons.

“This and plenty of Guinness on tap made for a special evening and we would like to give a shout out to Marty at the Coffs Hotel for putting on such a ‘craic’-ing evening,” said Bouma.

Pub patron Marty Phillips was proud of the public support after a tumultuous two years.

“We had the luck of the Irish on our side where people from all walks turned up in their droves, what a marvellous day it was.

“It makes me feel proud with a big thank you to those that Came along to Paddy’s Day 2022,” said Marty.

Kim Clerke and friends said the celebration even eclipsed the previous year.

“The atmosphere at the Coffs Hotel was incredible, the decorations nearly outshone the emerald outfits, and Unison had the Shamrock Bar moving and grooving.

“The Coffs Coast Pipes and Drums mesmerised us all and tugged at the heartstrings.

“These festivities put everyone in such a mood that there were even people powering through their first ever pint of Guinness.

“It was even bigger than the last one,” said Kim.

By David WIGLEY