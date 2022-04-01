A cyclist has died following a crash near Coffs Harbour this morning

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Shortly after 6.30am (Friday 1 April 2022), emergency services were called to Coramba Road near Red Hill, west of Coffs Harbour, after reports a 69-year-old man was riding an electric bike eastbound, before he was ejected and hit the roadway.

He was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics, however he died a short time later.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District established a crime scene and have commenced inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

As inquires continue, anyone with dashcam footage from Coramba Road is urged to contact police.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.