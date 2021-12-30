A day out at the Bellingen Community Markets Coffs Coast Coffs Coast News by News Of The Area - Modern Media - December 30, 2021 Saije performing at the Bellingen Community Markets. VINTAGE fashion, quirky bric-a-brac and fresh produce was well supplied at the Bellingen Community Markets in the beautiful Bellingen Park on Saturday, December 18. Featuring hula hoop practice, pictures with Santa, quality live music and much more, there was truly something on offer for everyone in attendance. News Of The Area attended to soak up the sunshine, score some bargains and enjoy the atmosphere at the monthly event, held on the third Saturday of every month. Held the third Saturday of each month! Jesse Jeanes of Hulistic Hoops offered free hula hoop workshops at the Markets. The Lions Club of Bellingen team were offering the chance of a photo with Santa! (L-R) Debbie Sense, Meg Galloway, Santa Claus (Eddie Siladi), photographer Pete Lister, Leonie Jennings and Grahame Maddeford, President, Lions Club of Bellingen. Quality music was on offer throughout the day. A great turn out at the Bellingen Community Markets. The blue skies brought the crowds to the Bellingen Community Markets. Jessica McKenzie of Bathurst enjoying a day out in Bellingen.