A day out at the Bellingen Community Markets

VINTAGE fashion, quirky bric-a-brac and fresh produce was well supplied at the Bellingen Community Markets in the beautiful Bellingen Park on Saturday, December 18.

Featuring hula hoop practice, pictures with Santa, quality live music and much more, there was truly something on offer for everyone in attendance.

News Of The Area attended to soak up the sunshine, score some bargains and enjoy the atmosphere at the monthly event, held on the third Saturday of every month.