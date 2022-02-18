A Defibrillator available to the community thanks to Nambucca Aquatic

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAMBUCCA Aquatic is well known for being a community-minded organisation, however the purchase of an Automatic External Defibrillator available for community use has taken that reputation to the next level.

Through the combination of a generous donation from the Michael Hughes Foundation and a successful NSW Office of Sport Grant application lodged by the Nambucca Aquatic Swim Club, a defibrillator is on hand if needed at Nambucca Aquatic or elsewhere in the industrial estate.

In December last year Nambucca Aquatic held a Wellness Day showcasing a range of activities undertaken at the Howard Crescent complex which included swimming, aqua fitness, zumba, yoga and karate.

A special guest at this event was Michael Hughes foundation’s Julie Hughes who provided a well-received presentation on the history of the Michael Hughes Foundation and education on responding to cardiac arrest.

The Michael Hughes Foundation is a registered Australian charity that exists to support change in the response to cardiac arrest when it occurs outside of the hospital, with a strong mission to turn bystanders into first responders in medical emergencies.

It was Julie Hughes who identified the need for a defibrillator on site at Nambucca Aquatic and also for the surrounding industrial area.

News Of The Area spoke to the General Manager of Nambucca Aquatic, Leigh Eastwood, who said, “In addition to now having the Defibrillator on site, members of Nambucca Aquatic have also been participating in a University of Sydney’s Westmead Applied Research Centre research project known as FirstCPR.

Leigh Eastwood added that, “The FirstCPR project involves education and training in responding to cardiac arrest in the community and is open to anyone over the age of 18.”

On a date yet to be confirmed in the near future the Royal Lifesaving Society will be at Nambucca Aquatic to deliver a free training day linked to the FirstCPR project; however attendees will have to already be participants in the project.

To find out more about how to participate in the FirstCPR Project you can email [email protected].

By Mick BIRTLES