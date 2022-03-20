A Dream Come True for Angus Field With Rubens Performance

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SINGER-SONGWRITER and Gumbaynggirr man Angus Field’s dreams came true when he supported his music idols The Rubens at the Hoey Moey in Coffs Harbour.

Angus started playing guitar and singing from the age of six and continued his musical development at Coffs Harbour High School where he majored in music in years 11 and 12.



After finishing University in Lismore, Angus moved to the Gold Coast where he teamed up with American drummer Sam Miller to form the band Aya J, who were finalists for song of the year at the Queensland Music Awards and finalist for Gold Coast Music 2021.

Angus has since moved back to his hometown and is stoked to be back in Coffs Harbour playing the music he loves.

“I moved away for a few years but I just moved back and I’m so stoked to be back.

“Playing with The Rubens was a dream come true as I’ve been listening to them since I started high school and was hooked.

“So to play before them was pretty much a dream come true.

“I went off to uni after school to study music and graduated after three years and then started Aya J shortly after that.

“I grew up learning blues which merged into the style of Aya J shortly after.

“Now we are back in Coffs you will see us at local venues and music line ups around the region,” said Angus.

By David WIGLEY