THE football cliche of a game of two halves resonated around Korora Oval last Saturday as the Northern Storm shared the points with Southern United in a 1-1 draw.

Southern United had the lion’s share of possession and chances in the first half as the Northern Storm rode their luck.

Southern United went ahead after the break and appeared to be on course for victory until seventeen-year-old Campbell Brear hit a late equaliser that put the wind back in their sails for a final flurry at the Southern goal.

Both teams walked away disappointed with a point when three points would enhance their chances of a finals berth in a congested Coastal Premier League.

Northern Storm coach Eric McCarthy provided match insights: “(It was) very much a game of two halves for us, we were so lucky to get in at the break at 0-0,” he said.

“We played our worst half of football of the season in the first half, very low energy, low tempo and flat.

“Far more ball watching than ball playing,” he said, describing players’ efforts.

“The second half was a lot better and by the end of the 90 (minutes) I felt we should’ve taken the three points.

“Southern are a good side full of experienced players and are a side worthy of their position on the ladder and a team I firmly believe will be in the mix come finals time,” he said.

“We more than matched them in the second half and had them pinned back for the final 20 minutes but couldn’t get the ball in the back of the net.

“We had a few out with injuries who could make a difference, so hopefully those lads can get themselves fit and available for next week,” said Eric.

Northern Storm have another tricky fixture on Saturday as they travel south to face the Kempsey Saints.

By David Wigley