A gift from the wilds: Sooty Oystercatchers Opinion by News Of The Area - Modern Media - July 30, 2022 DEAR News of the Area, Regular visitors to the newly-emerging tidal sand flats at the Coffs Jetty boat ramp are a small group of Sooty Oystercatchers, considered a vulnerable species in NSW. The Sooty Oystercatchers are striking black shorebirds with a long red bill, red eye and pink legs. Human visitors to the boat ramp of late are regularly seen shaking their heads in astonishment . The Sooty Oystercatchers display a similar head shake but used to greater effect in dislodging local shellfish from their protective enclosures. The continuous operation of a “saltwater” excavator at the boat ramp seems a determination to make the expanded habitat for the Sooty Oystercatchers only a temporary feature and unlikely to lead to a downgrading of their vulnerable conservation status. In the meantime these striking birds and lucky boardriders are enjoying a brief enrichment during these otherwise grim times. Regards, Ashley LOVE, Coffs Harbour.