A huge thank you to all supporters of Mylestom’s Biggest Morning Tea

THE HUGEST thank you expressible is the message coming from Mylestom’s CPSA (Combined Pensioners & Superannuants Association), for the support of their recent Biggest Morning Tea raising $18,053 for The Cancer Council.

Maureen Heelis, Treasurer for the Mylestom CPSA, was over the moon with the generosity of local businesses, who donated all kinds of gifts, and with the bustling local attendance.

“It was a great success,” Maureen told News Of The Area.



“We had 82 people coming along, it was wonderful; we usually get about 70.

“There was so much beautiful cooking by the CPSA women and teas and coffees.

“We had 65 prizes donated by local businesses and sold so many tickets, it was wonderful.”

There were very generous vouchers from Mylestom Store, Ocean View Hotel in Urunga, SPAR, Pomegranate Café, Boardwalk as well as a hamper from FoodWorks and a whole host of vouchers from local supporters.

“We’d like to thank everybody but I might forget someone so a big thank you to every single person who donated, bought, helped, and supported our Biggest Morning Tea.

“We had vouchers for facials and dog grooming, you name it, we had vouchers for it and lots of gifts from those businesses.”

The day started at 10am with socialising, “Getting together and so much friendship,” said Maureen.

Vouchers were sold, tickets were bought and then the draw began.

“It took quite a while to draw out 65 raffle prize winners.”

By 1pm the event was done and it was time to count the funds raised.

Maureen could hardly believe the amount raised.

“Amazing,” she smiled.

Combined Pensioners & Superannuants Association CPSA is a non-profit, non-party-political membership association founded in 1931 which serves pensioners of all ages, superannuants and low-income retirees.

CPSA’s aim is to improve the standard of living and well-being of its members and constituents.

By Andrea FERRARI