A-League clash between Jets and Glory finishes in a draw at C.ex stadium

THE Newcastle Jets returned to Coffs Harbour with a 1-1 draw against Perth Glory in last Tuesday’s A-League clash at C.ex stadium.

Almost three thousand football supporters enjoyed an entertaining game of football where both teams had several chances in the first half as Roy O’Donovan hit the post after 30 minutes for the Jets and an outstanding save from Jets goalkeeper Lewis Italiano denied a ferocious shot from Bruno Fornaroli.

An inspired substitution from Perth Glory on 60 minutes broke the deadlock when Keogh whipped the ball across the face of the goal which Joel Chianese lunged onto and scored with his first touch of the match to put the Glory ahead.

Six minutes later the Jets attacked as Apostolos Stamatelopoulos dribbled into the penalty box but had his legs taken away from him.

Roy O’Donovan stepped up for the penalty and blasted the ball into the top left corner of the net to square the contest.

Both teams had chances to take the three points in the final twenty minutes.

Fornaroli struck from the top of the box but missed by millimeters and the Jets almost took all three points when Matt Millar pierced the defence from the right hand side but missed the target from close range.

The game ended 1-1 which Fox Sports pundit Mark Bosnich described as a “fair result”.

In the post match press conference Newcastle Jets Coach Craig Deans gave high praise to Coffs Harbour as an elite sporting venue.

“Great – the pitch, the stadium, the crowd, the weather, last time we were here we got absolutely soaked.

“That drove the crowd away as well, it was nice to have the sun out today and a good crowd, the pitch was excellent, so no complaints.

“We love coming up here as a club, it’s a nice home away from home, so yes, very, very happy with everything,” said Deans.

The Newcastle Jets next match is against Macarthur on Sunday 18 April and Perth play Wellington Phoenix.

By David WIGLEY