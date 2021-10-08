A marvelous night for a Moonee dance as musos return to the stage

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SLOWLY but surely musicians are returning to entertainment venues across the Coffs Coast and the patrons are lapping it up.

The Orlandos rocked the Moonee Beach Hotel last Saturday with music ranging from Beatles classics to Sweet Home Alabama as locals let their hair down and embraced the return of live music.



Lead singer Simon Gardiner said it’s great to be back on stage, but it’s a slow process.

“It was great to perform at the Moonee Beach Hotel, as you can see the crowd loved it, it was a marvelous night for a Moonee dance.

“But the last two years have been a real struggle for us and most musos, we’re optimistic and hoping there’s light at the end of the tunnel.

“We have a couple of gigs lined up but it’s a slow process and a long way away from normal.

“We need music, it’s what we love and it’s what we do, we are lucky where we live on the Coffs Coast, our friends in Melbourne are having it tough so we’re making the most of what we have,” said Simon.

Staff at the Hotel enjoyed working in the vibrant atmosphere as Hayley Wiemers enthused.

“Today we had the boys in to play and it was absolutely amazing, the crowd got up and danced, I even got up and danced, it was absolutely amazing, I love live music, it’s the best,” said Hayley.

General manager of the Moonee Beach Hotel Hugh Gilroy said live music is a great way to bring people and the community together.

“It’s been amazing to be able to host bands and artists again, it’s such a great way to bring people and the community together, and it’s an industry that has had a tough few years, so to be able to help artists recover and be able to perform again is great.

“Moonee Beach Hotel is such a fantastic venue to host live music and we look forward to many big names playing over the summer, Thirsty Merc is back on December 27, which is always a great night for everyone,” said Hugh.

By David WIGLEY