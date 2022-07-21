A million more reasons to Road Trip this winter and visit regional New South Wales

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LUCKY campers will be offered a chance to win $1,000,000 by simply enjoying a camping road trip and supporting Australian tourism through the ‘Road to a Million’ campaign.

As tourism looks to recover, and with camping still only at 74 percent of pre-Covid levels in New South Wales, Road to a Million has been designed to support the recovery of regional businesses.

The winter months, particularly in the southern states, experience a reduction in traveller numbers, further limiting regional communities’ ability to recover.

The Road to a Million campaign will encourage travellers to visit destinations, travel further and spend money on local experiences – boosting the regional economy.

“Taking one extra camping trip this winter, it’s not only good for your holistic wellbeing and happiness, but it also supports regional tourism and puts the money directly into the hands of small business,” said Keelan Howard, the General Manager of Marketing at Caravan Industry Association of Australia.

With Australians falling back in love with camping and wanting to reconnect with the simpler things in life, the aim is to encourage all Australians and the 840,000 registered RVs across the nation, 182,764 of these being in NSW, to take a winter trip.

With an aim to reconnect Australians to regional Australia, the entry system is determined based on a zoning system collaborating with over 1405 caravan parks across the country including 390 parks in New South Wales.

The further away participants camp from Sydney, the more entries they will accrue.

For further information visit www.roadtoamillion.com.au.