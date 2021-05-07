A Mother’s Day Afternoon Tea fund raises for Pregnancy Care Coffs Harbour

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PREGNANCY Care Coffs Harbour is holding its annual Mother’s Day Afternoon Tea function, proudly supported by the Sawtell RSL Club, on Saturday 8 May.

The charity’s fund-raising event celebrates motherhood and includes a fashion parade hosted by local boutique, Beaches at Sawtell.

Kim Holt, Owner of Beaches boutique loves this kind of opportunity to support the community.



“We’ve enlisted some lovely local ladies who will be modelling our new Autumn/Winter fashions.”

Nambucca Beach Holiday Park, Blooms the Chemist Toormina, Sugar Plum Cakery, Carolyn Toscan Hairdressing, and Flowers on First have donated fabulous prizes in the raffle.

Adding to the afternoon will be a fun auction of framed acrylic paintings and quilts handcrafted by local artisans.

Pregnancy Care Coffs Harbour President, Carolyn Mash said, “Our focus is supporting pregnant women and their families, so the Mother’s Day weekend in May is an ideal time of year to celebrate motherhood.

“We hope that the community will get behind us again this year and join us in the Club’s Princess Room, for an afternoon relaxing with friends over a cuppa,” said Carolyn.

“100% of the money raised at this function will be put towards the direct practical assistance for mothers and their babies within our community.”

Tickets remain at $25 per person and are available online and through the Sawtell RSL Club.

Pregnancy Care Coffs Harbour Inc, is a volunteer organisation that supports pregnant women and their families, within the Coffs Harbour community, who are in need of a helping hand.

Self-funded and relying heavily on grants, donations and fund-raising revenue, the charity strives to meet the needs of mothers who are struggling financially to provide for their newborns and infants.

“Our reach to date includes families (including re-settled newcomers to Australia) in Coffs Harbour, Sawtell, Toormina, Bellingen, Dorrigo, Urunga, Woolgoolga, Nambucca and Macksville,” said Carolyn.

“Over the past 12 months we have supported 34 families with material assistance such as car seats, prams, bassinets, cots/mattresses and numerous sundries required for a baby’s wellbeing.

By Andrea FERRARI