A motorcycle rider has died in a single-vehicle crash at Towallum

About 9.20am (Sunday 9 January 2022) emergency services were called to Black Mountain Road at Towallum – about 52km north-west of Coffs Harbour – following reports a motorcycle rider had left the roadway and crashed.

The rider – a 55-year-old man – was ejected from the vehicle and sustained significant head injuries.

Despite the efforts of other motorists, who rendered assistance and performed CPR prior to the arrival of emergency services, the man died at the scene.

Officers attached to Coffs/Clarence Police District established a crime scene and commenced inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

A report will now be prepared for the information of the Coroner.