NORTH Coast Football General Manager Andrew Woodward hailed the recent opening of Coffs Harbour’s new synthetic pitches as a new era for football on the North Coast.

Since January, clubs on the North Coast have been using the pitches for play and training in various competitions.

Football is the anchor tenant of the facility and its biggest user and it is planning to use the facility all year round in numerous formats.

The building next to the two synthetic pitches will also become the new home of North Coast Football (NCF), the governing body for football in the region.

Mr Woodward explained how the new footballing arena allows the game to be played all year round.

“The new Coffs Football Centre facility enables us to appeal to more people all year round,” he said.

“Football is already the biggest sport on the north coast, and this facility will help make it even bigger.

“We’re excited at the prospect of being able to bring more people into the game.

“It really is a game-changer, we can offer football for all ages, styles and abilities in a fantastic central location.

“This year, the new synthetic pitches have proved invaluable, with record rainfall leaving many grass pitches unplayable.

“We’ve been able to play some matches, which is many more than other parts of the state.”

The new pitches have resulted in a new all year round six-a-side competition to be played.

“Our new Coffs Football 6s is off to a solid start, and we’re looking to expand this rapidly over the spring and summer with competitive and social competitions.

“Coffs Football 6s is bringing new people into the games, particularly those that work at weekends.

With more wet weather predicted, synthetic pitches could be part of a long term solution.

“We want to make the new Coffs Football Centre the centrepiece of football on the NSW North Coast – offering play, development and education.

“We also want to use the new Coffs Football Centre as an example to Government of the need for more synthetic pitches on the North Coast.

“We’re in for more extreme wet and dry weather with the changing climate.

“Synthetic pitches are a part of the answer to ensure that the game flourishes in all conditions in the years ahead,” said Woodward.

By David WIGLEY