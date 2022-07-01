A New Lions Year Begins With Nambucca Heads Lions Club Board Changeover Dinner

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ON Tuesday 21 June 2022 the Nambucca Heads Lions Club celebrated the end of the current Lions year and installed their new Board for the coming year.

Nambucca Valley Councillor Ricky Buchanan conducted a Welcome to Country for all present and Mayor Cr Rhonda Hoban OAM gave a toast to Lions Clubs International.



Lion Lorraine Hemsworth then installed incoming President Grahame Beatton and his Board for the new year.

Lion Lorraine Hemsworth then installed incoming President Grahame Beatton and his Board for the new year.

Lions Clubs from Macksville and Lionsonoz (an internet based Lions Club) were represented and a number of local

businesses that have supported the Club during the year were present to receive Certificates of Appreciation.

Outgoing President Rod Snart presented certificates to Andrew Holmes from Nambucca Signs, Anne Gillian from Nambucca Legal Services and Wendy Mills from the Nambucca Heads RSL Club.

“Outgoing President Rod provided a summary of the Club’s activities for 2021/2022 including the planting of our Lions 75th Anniversary Garden and our continued work in all the local parks and the BBQ facilities,” said Nambucca Heads Lions Club secretary Bill Shepherd.

“The introduction of female members into the Club roster has proven to be very successful and their efforts have improved many things and introduced new activities and projects for our members.

“The Club is proud of our efforts and continues to flourish.

“The Nambucca Heads Lions Club is looking for more new members to maintain the pace.

“We met on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at the RSL Downunder Bar and guests are welcome.”

Contact Lion Bill Shepherd, Secretary, on 0428 004 035.