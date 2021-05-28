A pair of packed out concerts at the Nambucca Heads RSL Club

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MAMMA MIA, what an incredible weekend at Nambucca Heads RSL Club with two packed-out concerts played back-to-back.

Friday night was a sold-out concert with tickets holders unable to stop dancing to the classic pop hits of ABBA and the Bee Gees.

Abba Re-Bjorn and The Ultimate Bee Gees joined forces together for a one-off ‘disco night’ in a showcase spectacular.

Prizes were given to the best dressed male and female and the competition was fierce.

Country music lovers were delighted on Saturday night as Golden Guitar winner Beccy Cole hit the stage alongside Libby O’Donovan.

For over 25 years, Beccy Cole has been delighting Australian music fans with her unique brand of true entertainment.

The South Australian star is one of the nation’s best-loved and most celebrated artists.

The Nambucca audience could not get enough of the star’s husky tones and bawdy sense of humour, with a finale of Poster Girl leaving a tear in everyone’s eye.

What a great lineup of entertainment for Nambucca Heads.