A small-town tennis revival in Bulahdelah

IT was only a year ago that the MidCoast Council justifiably questioned the viability of the Bulahdelah Tennis Club, however, through community support and a new board, the club is back and better than ever.

President of Bulahdelah Tennis Club (BTC), Aaron Kinnane told News Of The Area the club is now seeing record highs in membership and revenue, heralding what Aaron calls a ‘tennis revival’ in town.

“The new board has taken a broader community-based approach engaging local schools to incorporate tennis into their curriculum, under the tutorship of Kylie Hunt from Tennis NSW, as well as working closely with other sporting clubs to utilise its facilities during wet weather.”

Aaron says the only direction the club is looking is forward towards the future.

“We have a specific focus on connecting the young members of our community through sport, and encouraging an active and healthy lifestyle, particularly in the wake of COVID lockdowns over the years which have taken a high toll on mental health,” he said.

The club held a successful inaugural Bulahdelah Tennis Club Tennis Camp over July and has been encouraging a family-friendly approach to the sport through ongoing junior coaching sessions and a soon-to-be Family Fun-day, where the Club members will open the courts to local families to bring their kids down for a free hit and a BBQ every Sunday during September.

“October will see Tennis NSW hold a school Gala day for both the Catholic and the Public School, and a junior tennis tournament is already in the works where active kids vouchers can be utilised,” Aaron said.

With assistance with local sponsors, such as Bulahdelah Medical Centre, the Club is excited to announce it will be offering free junior ‘first time’ memberships to 40 local school children.

Although the Club welcomes juniors, Aaron says that adults are already enjoying an invigorated weekly competition.

“The Club’s Cardio Tennis has proven a huge hit as an alternative to traditional fitness exercise, and plans are in place to stage a multi division tournament with prize money sufficiently high to attract players from major urban centres such as Newcastle and Sydney.”

Most importantly, Aaron says the Committee is focused on building a safe, positive and fun environment which is accessible to the whole community.

“There is little doubt that Bulahdelah Tennis Club is fast becoming the ‘biggest little’ tennis club on the Mid North Coast.

“The BTC Committee would like to extend their sincere thanks to Councillor Dan Aldridge, Mayor Claire Pontin, as well as Tennis NSW, all of whom have been instrumental in assisting the Bulahdelah Tennis Club turn its fortunes around in such a short period of time,” Aaron said.

By Tara CAMPBELL