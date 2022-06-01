A Storm Rising: Northern Storm down Kempsey Saints in Coastal Premier League clash

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A STORM is rising in Korora as Coastal Premier League (CPL) team Northern Storm look to consolidate their position on the ladder following an impressive 2-1 win against Kempsey Saints.

Kempsey Saints came into the match in hot form after taming the Coffs Coast Tigers the previous week but a resilient Northern Storm absorbed everything Kempsey threw at them and showed quality in the final third.

A fine solo run and composed finish from young gun Campbell Brear opened the scoring and Brady Megarry fired home the winner to secure a precious three points.

The Northern Storm have one of the youngest squads in the CPL and coach Eric McCarthy was pleased how his young guns were up to the physical challenge and showed finesse in the final third.

“Always a good physical test against the Saints,” he said.

“Saturday’s game got a bit heated which was detrimental to two sides who played some great football in patches.

“I think the Storm just had that small bit more quality and control in their game and luckily we have a couple of players who can change a game when they’re on form.

“That was one of the first times this season we had more or less a full first grade squad to choose from and with a bit of focus, control and heart we can kick on from here.

“Saints are a good side, they’ll take plenty of points off a lot of teams.”

The Storm travel to Port United on Saturday 4 June and another win could transform their season and catapult them into a top four position.

“If we can hit top gear, keep injury free and have a full complement we’ll do the same, rain gone, time to get cracking,” said Eric.

By David WIGLEY